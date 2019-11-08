|
|
Robert E. Woods
Chillicothe - Robert E. Woods, 62, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:08 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Ohio State Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born June 17, 1957, in Ravenna, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Charlotte McGuire Woods.
Surviving are children, Tawonna (Dana) Hutton, Angela (Clyde) Hall and Manuel (Jennifer) Woods, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Kailani and Kanin Hutton; Trevin and Kinlee Tuttle and Sidney Giebell, Josephine Wilson and Braedon Christman; a brother, Byron (Nancy) Woods, of Waverly and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Woods and a sister, Loretta Davis.
Robert was a retired school bus driver with Waverly School District.
Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Nibert officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Monday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019