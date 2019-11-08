Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Woods
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert E. Woods

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert E. Woods Obituary
Robert E. Woods

Chillicothe - Robert E. Woods, 62, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:08 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019 in Ohio State Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness.

He was born June 17, 1957, in Ravenna, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Charlotte McGuire Woods.

Surviving are children, Tawonna (Dana) Hutton, Angela (Clyde) Hall and Manuel (Jennifer) Woods, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Nevaeh, Kailani and Kanin Hutton; Trevin and Kinlee Tuttle and Sidney Giebell, Josephine Wilson and Braedon Christman; a brother, Byron (Nancy) Woods, of Waverly and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Phillip Woods and a sister, Loretta Davis.

Robert was a retired school bus driver with Waverly School District.

Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Steve Nibert officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Friends may call at the Ware Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -