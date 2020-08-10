1/1
Robert Fowler
Robert Fowler

Chillicothe - Robert L. Fowler, 61, of Chillicothe, died 9:21 a.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 in the Piketon Nursing Home following an extended illness.

He was born April 20, 1959 in Chillicothe to the late Harry and Kathaleen Zickafoose Fowler.

Surviving are a sister, Roxann (Andy) Duncan, of Chillicothe; brothers, Dwight (Beth) Fowler and Dennis (Tracy) Fowler, both of Chillicothe and Bruce (Brenda) Fowler, of S.C.; and several nieces and nephews including a nephew Kevin Duncan who resided with and helped care for him. He was predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Ron Hill; and a sister-in-law, Kathryn Fowler.

Robert was a member of the Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church. He was a 1978 graduate of Chillicothe High School and worked in the plastic industry.

A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Jim Wade officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice 205 North St. #0400 Lucasville, OH 45648

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
