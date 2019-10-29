Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Robert H. Burton


1943 - 2019
Robert H. Burton Obituary
Robert H. Burton

Chillicothe - Robert H. Burton, 76, of Chillicothe, passed away 8:42 p.m. October, 28, 2019 in National Church Residences following an extended illness.

He was born September 14, 1943, in Rockford, IL to the late Morton C. and Grace G. Cook Burton. On November 14, 2004, he married the former Maria G. Villanveua who survives.

Also surviving are children, Myrtus (Melvin) Kroth, of Wilson, OK, Bobbie Burton, of Chillicothe, William (Joyce) Burton, of Varney, WV, Kimberly (Robert) Hensley, of Debbarton, WV and Marlon Villanveua, of California; 16 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; a brother, Lonnie (Joyce) Burton, of Waverly; sisters, Connie McCabe and Grace McGuire, both of Chillicothe; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, William, John and Morton R.

Robert was a retired truck driver and a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of American Legion Post #62 and AMVETS #4.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastors Stanley Kennedy and William Burton, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5-8 p.m. on Friday.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
