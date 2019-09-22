Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Pump House Center for the Arts
1 Enderlin Circle
Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe, OH
Robert H. Ray


1946 - 2019
Robert H. Ray Obituary
Robert H. Ray

Ross County - Robert H. Ray, 73, of Ross County, died 4:28 p.m. Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Ohio State University's James Cancer Center following a brief illness.

He was born July 13, 1946, in Chillicothe, to the late Robert Foster and Lorraine Avery Ray. On October 28, 1999, he married the former Cinda Boyer who survives.

Also surviving are a daughter, Elise (Hamdy) Mohallil, of Tallahassee, FL; a son, Robert Shane (China) Ray, of Beavercreek; a granddaughter, Cielle Ray; sisters, Gayle Callahan, of Chillicothe and Marilyn (Jim) Rittinger, of Chillicothe; a niece, Debbie Rittinger; and nephews, Bill Callahan, Jeff Rittinger, David Rittinger and Scott (Petra) Rittinger.

Bob served four years in the United States Navy during the Vietnam Era. He obtained a BFA degree from Ohio University in 1972. Bob was the self employed owner of the Fine Arts Shoppe in the Carlisle Building for 30 years. It was there that Bob connected with everyone who came through the door, with the goal of making them feel better about life and themselves. It was there that he created his art both visual and literary. He painted the first cover for the outdoor drama, Tecumseh; he created the Cavalier Mascot for Chillicothe High School; had five paintings hung in a show in Paris, France; a piece of his art was presented to the President of the United States, that now is in the National Archives in Washington, DC; and Bob has done numerous portrait commissions hanging throughout the country. He wrote incessantly throughout his career. Much of his philosophical quips and poetry have been integrated into his visual art. Currently his writings are being cataloged and edited for future publication.

A celebration of life honoring Bob will be held at the Pump House Center for the Arts, 1 Enderlin Circle in Yoctangee Park, Chillicothe on September 29, 2019 from 1 until 6 p.m. with a special showing of some of his artwork. It is open to the family, friends and acquaintances. It is asked that you bring stories of Bob and yourself to be shared with others present in an informal presentation approximately at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, it is requested that you give a hug to someone who needs it. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019
