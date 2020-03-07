Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Jackson Obituary
Robert Jackson

CHILLICOTHE - Robert "Bob, Bobby" Henry Jackson, 69, of Chillicothe, passed away March 4, 2020 at the VA Medical Center-Cincinnati, following a brief illness.

He was born November 7, 1950 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Howard Lee and Dorothy Lavern Fisher Jackson. He was the loving father of the late Robert Henry Jackson Jr., Michael Adam Arnold Jackson, Mary Jane (Joshua) Watson, and the late Patrick Jackson; loving grandfather of Joshua Matthew Jackson Jr., Kevin Patrick Robert and Shyanne Alia Watson; beloved brother to Barbara (the late Donnie) Nipper, the late Beverly Ann Jackson, the late Howard Lee Jackson Jr., and Donna (the late Richard) Zengerling; and was survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Bob was a retired LPN, and a decorated US Army veteran. He was also father to his beloved German shepherd Vader. He enjoyed collecting movies, and Christmas items.

A military tribute, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, and funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Lawrence Hummer officiating. Following cremation, graveside services will be held at the Vine St. Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati. The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 Friday at Haller's. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -