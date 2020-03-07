|
|
Robert Jackson
CHILLICOTHE - Robert "Bob, Bobby" Henry Jackson, 69, of Chillicothe, passed away March 4, 2020 at the VA Medical Center-Cincinnati, following a brief illness.
He was born November 7, 1950 in Cincinnati, OH to the late Howard Lee and Dorothy Lavern Fisher Jackson. He was the loving father of the late Robert Henry Jackson Jr., Michael Adam Arnold Jackson, Mary Jane (Joshua) Watson, and the late Patrick Jackson; loving grandfather of Joshua Matthew Jackson Jr., Kevin Patrick Robert and Shyanne Alia Watson; beloved brother to Barbara (the late Donnie) Nipper, the late Beverly Ann Jackson, the late Howard Lee Jackson Jr., and Donna (the late Richard) Zengerling; and was survived by a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob was a retired LPN, and a decorated US Army veteran. He was also father to his beloved German shepherd Vader. He enjoyed collecting movies, and Christmas items.
A military tribute, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, and funeral service will be held 1:00 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Lawrence Hummer officiating. Following cremation, graveside services will be held at the Vine St. Hill Cemetery, Cincinnati. The family will receive friends 11:00-1:00 Friday at Haller's. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020