Robert Joseph Barada
Chillicothe - Robert Joseph Barada, 93 passed away on 3/28/2020 at his home in Chillicothe, Ohio. He was born October 6, 1926, in New York, New York to Sophia and Joseph Barada.
Bob grew up in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He graduated from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1944 where he played football and was picked as All State Center his senior year. After high school he enlisted in the U.S Army Air Corps in 1944 where he served in the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign during W W-2 as a Remote Turret Gunner on B-29's. He was honorably discharged in 1946.
Bob attended the University of Michigan where he participated in the marching band while earning a degree in Economics and met his life-long partner, Patricia Ann Beam. They were married in 1951. He worked for the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) retiring in Chillicothe in 1980 after 28 years of service. Bob and Pat have been long time members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Chillicothe.
Bob served the public in many ways during his life, to name a few, Past president of Chief Logan Council of BSA, Past president and helped organize Good Samaritan Network, Ross County Commissioner for two terms, Past President of County Commissioners Association of Ohio, Governor's Committee to Set Jail Standards, Ross County Community Improvement Corp (CIC), Past General Chairman of Ross County United Way, Past Secretary and Executive Committee Member, Adena Hospital Board, Executive Committee and Board Manager of Hill View Retirement Center,Portsmouth, OH, Adult Sunday School Teacher, Lay Leader and Chair of Church Adm. Board, and Long-time member of Evening Lions Club, Chillicothe.
Some of Bob's awards include Boy Scout Eagle with Gold, Silver and Bronze Palms, BSA Silver Beaver - Chief Logan Council, Commendation - National Sheriff's Association, Lay Leader of the Year, Kiwanis, Outstanding Citizen, Jaycees, Liberty Bell Award for Furtherance of Justice, Ross County Bar Association, Law Enforcement Commendation Medal, Sons of the American Revolution, Paul Harris Award for Community Service, and Rotary Club.
Bob is survived by his wife, Patricia A (Beam) Barada; sons Tim (Marie), of Chillicothe, David (Diana Kay) of Ashland, KY; grandchildren Jeremy, Eric (Kelsea), Jennifer, Jill (Mike Hoskings), and Staci (Adam Elmer); great-grandchildren Kailyn, Kiley, Caroline, Madison, Adley, and Logan.
Services are pending due to the Covid-19 virus, a celebration of Robert's life is postponed to a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
The family requests memorial donations be made to Trinity Methodist Church, Evening Lions Club of Chillicothe or Boy Scouts of America. Condolences and memories may be left on Robert's online guest book at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020