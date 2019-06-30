|
Robert Kennedy
CHILLICOTHE - Robert Dale Kennedy, 64, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, peacefully in his home.
Mr. Kennedy was born in Cleveland, Ohio. He lived with his wife Peggy and son John in Chillicothe, Ohio for the last 30 years. His interests included fishing, camping, music, and enjoying the simple things in life. He retired from Bearings Inc. in 1997.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Kennedy; son Bob Kennedy and spouse Karen Sprafka; daughter Angela and spouse Ryan Shorr; son John Kennedy; sister Ruth Kennedy; and four grandchildren, Austin, Jackson, Jonah, and Jaden.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Bernard Kennedy, and his mother Delores Anna Kennedy.
At his request, Remembrance will be held at Lake Royal on Shady Lane across from Blain Highway on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12:00pm-5:00pm.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on June 30, 2019