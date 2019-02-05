Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Downard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Downard


1967 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert L. Downard Obituary
Robert L Downard

Chillicothe - Robert L. Downard, 51, of Chillicothe passed away 4.02 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Ohio State University following a brief illness.

He was born February 20, 1967 in Chillicothe to Jerry L. and Rose A. Stultz Downard.

On February 8, 2012 he married the former Lisa M. Exline who survives.

Also surviving a daughter, Amy Jo Brownfield; a son, Logan (Madason) Brownfield, both of Chillicothe; a brother, David Downard and fiancée Kim Hardesty, both of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by an aunt, Mary Breiel.

Robert was director of Good Samaritan Food Pantry.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Greenfield Cemetery with Craig Reichert officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
Download Now