Robert L Downard
Chillicothe - Robert L. Downard, 51, of Chillicothe passed away 4.02 p.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Ohio State University following a brief illness.
He was born February 20, 1967 in Chillicothe to Jerry L. and Rose A. Stultz Downard.
On February 8, 2012 he married the former Lisa M. Exline who survives.
Also surviving a daughter, Amy Jo Brownfield; a son, Logan (Madason) Brownfield, both of Chillicothe; a brother, David Downard and fiancée Kim Hardesty, both of Chillicothe. He was predeceased by an aunt, Mary Breiel.
Robert was director of Good Samaritan Food Pantry.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Greenfield Cemetery with Craig Reichert officiating. There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 5, 2019