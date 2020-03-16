|
|
Robert L. Edler
Chillicothe - Robert L. Edler, 82, entered into Heaven on March 13, 2020 at his residence after a brief illness. He was born on September 19, 1937, in Chillicothe, the son of the late Robert W. and Garnette Vivian (Irwin) Edler. On March 20, 1959, he united in marriage to his loving wife, Mary Lou (Ritchie) Edler, who survives.
Robert is also survived by his daughter, Tammy (Kelly) Irwin; grandsons, Andrew Davis and Christopher (Samantha) Davis; great-grandchildren, Lucas and Lydia Davis; siblings, Rick (Judy) Edler and Roger (Barb) Edler; and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his great-grandson, Gabriel Ray Davis; step-mother, Wanda Edler; and his life mentor, Gilbert Royalty. He was a 1955 graduate of Centralia High School and retired from Columbia Gas in 1992 after 36 years of service. Robert thoroughly enjoyed raising New Zealand white rabbits for 4 - H children for many years.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 17 from 4 - 7 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. A private graveside service will take place in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston. Condolences can be made on Robert's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020