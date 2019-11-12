|
|
Robert L. Fick
Chillicothe - Robert L. Fick, 91 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Monday, November 11, 2019 in Story Point of Grove City following an extended illness. He was born January 28, 1928 in Nelsonville, Ohio, the son of William and Zuretta (Fellum) Fick. On August 8, 1954 he married Martha Jo "Martie" Betts who preceded him in death on January 5, 2016. They shared 62 years together.
Surviving are daughters, Debbie (Don) Funk, London and Bettsy Fick, Grove City; a son, Rob (Sandy) Fick, Italy; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and sisters, Myrtle Wharton, Virginia Hawkins and Anita Wolfe, all of Nelsonville.
Bob was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in WW II. He was a supervisor with Columbus and Southern Electric/AEP, retiring with 36 years of service. A member of Trinity U.M. Church, he as an avid sports fan, a life-long Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed golf. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 16, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio with Rev. Euggle Robertson officiating. The family will receive friends at the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME from 4:00 to 6:00 pm on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimers Assocation, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601 ().
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019