|
|
Robert L. Kinser
Chillicothe - Robert L. Kinser, 72, of Chillicothe, died 3:22 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born July 19, 1947, in Xenia, OH, to the late Willard and Viola Kinser.
Surviving are daughters, Michelle (Edward) Woolum and Melissa (Shawn) Thorp, both of Chillicothe; 4 granddaughters; a grandson; a brother, Joe Kinser, of Xenia, OH; and a sister, Shirley Dickey, of N. Fort Myers, FL. He was predeceased by his wife, Brenda Shaw Kinser; brothers, John, Mack and James Kinser; and a sister, Bonnie Riley.
Robert Retired from Blue Bird Bakery.
A private graveside service will be held for family in Greenlawn Cemetery with Pastor Kyle Coriell and Youth Pastor Pamela Sheets officiating. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home 121 W. Second Street Chillicothe, Ohio 45601.
You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020