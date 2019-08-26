Services
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
1:30 PM
Robert L. Tackett


1937 - 2019
Robert L. Tackett Obituary
Robert L. Tackett

Chillicothe - Robert L. Tackett, 82 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born March 13, 1937 in Chillicothe, the son of William Tommy and Liza Jane (Howard) Tackett. On October 9, 1970 he married Sharon Gail Williams who preceded him in death on June 20, 2011.

Surviving are a son, Robert Tackett (Daniel Huff), Cleveland and daughters Nancy (Ray) Mullins, Lancaster, Rachel (Dale) Ray, Chillicothe and Versie (Jason) Moore, Carthage TN. Grandchildren: Tyler Ray, Cameron Hardesty, Tomeka Ray, Doug Tackett, Karisten, Kendra, Shawn, Christa, Brandy and Brian. Great-grandchildren: Makenzie, Dean, Liam, Avery, Felix, Sisters: Marie Rose, Waverly, Gloria Jean (Frank) Loel, Rosie Detty, Versie Butterbaugh, Chestine Walk and brother Harlan Tackett all of Chillicothe. A host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, sister, Maxine Liggins and brothers, Cecil Tackett, Sr., William (Buck) Tackett and Burley Tackett.

Mr. Tackett was a retired engineer with the B&O Railroad. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with his son, Robert Tackett officiating. Burial will follow in Caldwell Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Tuesday.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
