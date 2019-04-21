|
|
Robert Lee Rapp, Jr.
Chillicothe - Robert Lee Rapp, 59, of Chillicothe, died 5:33 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at his residence unexpectedly of natural causes.
He was born November 5, 1959, in Ross County, to the late Robert L. Sr. and Betty M. Hurley Rapp.
Surviving are children, Ty R. Rapp, Derek L. (Natashia) Rapp, Amanda J. Rapp, and Sarah B. Rapp; grandchildren, Brooklynn, Dakota, Boston, Layla, Houston, Israel, Braylynn, Shane, Remmington, Gage and Cayden; sisters, Marilyn Lamerson, Carolyn Miller, Sheila (Rick) Davis and Jessica Cottrill, all of Chillicothe and Cherlyn Sexton, of Piketon. He was predeceased by a brother, Billy L. Felts; and a cousin, Michael Hurley.
Robert served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves. He was loved by his family and many friends and will be dearly missed.
A memorial service will be held 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 25, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rich Cottrill officiating. There will be no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Ware Funeral Home.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019