Robert Lee Vance
Robert Lee Vance, age 71, passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at his home in Chillicothe, Ohio.
Bob was born August 17, 1948 in Columbus, Ohio. He was the only child of Evertt Leo Vance and Barbara Ann (Bohn) Vance.
Bob graduated from Rootstown High School and then entered the United States Air Force, serving in the 1960's and 1970's. Upon leaving the service, Bob worked as a civilian contractor for the government at White Sands Missle Range as a photographer.
He was preceded in death by his father in 1969 and his mother in 2013; and his aunts: Sylvia Weese, Margaret Mc-Illwaine and Verna Seth.
He is survived by his close cousins: Roger Weese (Kathy), Jerry Patterson (Rita), Charles Weese and numerous other cousins. Also surviving are dear neighbors Larry and Joanna Stevens, Carol Pollock, Sue Brown and his dearly loved dog "Jazzy".
His interests included computer club, being a member of several genealogy and fraternal organizations.
Military graveside services will be conducted by the Jackson Chapter 45 - Disabled American Veterans at Soldiers Circle in Fairmount Cemetery, 14 Fairmount Street, Jackson, Ohio on Monday, June 1, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Mayhew-Brown Funeral Home in Jackson.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.mayhew-brownfuneralhome.com
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.