Robert M. Graves
Chillicothe - Robert M. "Bo" Graves, 59, of Chillicothe, passed peacefully while surrounded by his loving family at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at his residence following extended illness.
He was born February 10, 1960, in France, to the late Charles J. and Phyllis Childers Graves. On July 14, 1984, he married the former Brenda Fink who survives.
Also surviving are daughters, Amanda (David Jr.) Graves-Dere and Ashley (fiancé, Randy Madden Jr.) Graves, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Kadence, Connor, Carsyn and Calvin, Branden; sisters, Sandy (Eric) Hamilton, of Bainbridge and Jeanne (Ed Byczynski) Graves, of Lake Oswego, OR; a niece, Brandi (Brian) Bushnoe, of South Carolina; nephews, Airon Clark, of South Carolina and Joey Graves, of Greenfield; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Lisa and Gilbert Rapp. He was predeceased by a brother, Charles J. Graves, Jr. and sister, Elizabeth Clark.
Bo retired from Nationwide Insurance and was a member of Eagles Aries 600. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bo had many friends. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family wishes to express a special "thank you" to the staff of Adena Hospice for the loving care given to Robert and compassion shown to our family during this time.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, February 18, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Daniel DeGarmo officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Feb. 15, 2019