Robert Mossbarger
Kingston - Robert T. Mossbarger, 80, of Kingston, died at 4:59am November 13, 2019, at his residence.
He was born May 27, 1939, in Chillicothe, to the late Wilfred O. and Julia (Porter) Mossbarger. On February 27, 1976, at the Walnut St. United Methodist Church, he married the former Kathleen Steel, who survives.
Also surviving are his daughters: Teresa Freeman and her sons who were Bob's pride and joy, Caleb Matthew Freeman and Nathanael Joshua Freeman; Julie Betts; Jill Smith and her daughter Cortney; and Jenifer Mossbarger
Bob was a graduate of Chillicothe High School, Class of 1957. He retired from Chilpaco in 1999 as a welder following 41 years of service. He was a member of Chilpaco Retirees, Scioto Lodge No. 6 F & AM, Aladdin Shriners and the Ross Co. Shrine Club. He enjoyed ironwork and had a booth at the First Capital Craft Mall, where he was also known as Santa. He was a talented ironworker and had donated fence, gates and an arch for Crouse Chapel Church. He also built iron fence for Mt. Pleasant Cemetery and made handrails and fences for many homes. They also enjoyed traveling the country by motorhome with their many friends.
Bob and Kathy are active members of Crouse Chapel Church, where a memorial service will be celebrated at 2pm Sunday, Nov. 17, with Pastor Janette Elliott and Anne Cox officiating. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1-2pm at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Crouse Chapel Church, PO Box 386, Kingston, OH 45644. His online guestbook is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019