Robert Myers Coman, Jr.

Robert Myers Coman, Jr, 74, of Tucson, Arizona, entered into Heaven on November 19, 2019, following a long battle with Frontotemporal Degeneration (www.theAFTD.org).

Bob was born on August 10, 1945 in Columbus, Ohio, to the late Robert M. Coman, Sr. and Geraldine (Pollock) Coman. He graduated from Southeastern High School in 1964. On July 16, 1984 he married the former Rebecca (Becky) Counts, who survives.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his two sons, Robert M. Coman III (Traci) of Chillicothe, Ohio, and Kevin A. Coman, of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Sydney Coman and Christopher Coman, both of Daytona Beach, Florida; and precious great-grandson, Jettson.

Also surviving are brothers, John Coman (Carolyn), New Albany, Ohio, Daniel Coman, of Chillicothe, Ohio and sister, Patricia Coman, also of Chillicothe. Bob was preceded in death by his sister, Roberta Coman Clemmons.

Bob lived each day to its fullest. He brought love and laughter to everyone in his life. He was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. We are blessed to have known him and grateful for his wit, humor, and unconditional love.

The Coman/Counts family welcome you to share any memories you may have of Bob via email: [email protected]
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
