Robert P. Matson
Chillicothe - Robert P. "Fat Cat" Matson, 73, of Chillicothe passed away 1:02 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Adena Regional Medical Center.
He was born February 20, 1947, in New Holland, OH to the late Hershal and Doris Willis Matson
Surviving are children, Tracey, Robbie, Shawn, Lisa and Jason; granddaughters, Raegan and Brooke; a brother, Johnny; sisters, Hope, Sue Ann, Joy, Betty, and Patty and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no funeral service or calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
