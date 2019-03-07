|
Robert Penisten
CHILLICOTHE - Robert O. Penisten, 81, of Chillicothe, died 12:05 am, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at National Church Residences-Chillicothe, following a brief illness.
He was born January 11, 1938 in Chillicothe to the late Alva and Bessie Riehle Penisten. In 1957 he married Shirley Throckmorton, who died May 3, 1984. In 1985 he married Della A. Elliott, who died January 10, 2011. Survivors include three children, Tammy (David) Woods, Piketon, Doug (Robin) Penisten, Chillicothe, and Dan (Lee) Penisten, Houston, TX; two step-children, Margaret Clifton, with whom he lived, and Deborah (Roland) Lamontagne, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Tyler (Sasha) Hutton, Josh and Michael Clifton, Ryan (Amber) and Aaron "Woody" McCord, Brian Hoffman and Jamie Coates; and great-grandchildren, Hailei Avery-Clifton, Valerie and Walter Hutton, Hunter and Declan McCord. He was preceded in death by a step-son, Mike Hoffman; two sisters, Vergie Riley and Betty Birkhimer; and two brothers, Oscar and Ralph Penisten.
Mr. Penisten retired from DuPont as a Supervisor and was a member of Brookside Church. He was an electrician and a farmer as well. He enjoyed being outdoors and gardening.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 - 1:00 Friday at Haller's. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019