Services
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Penisten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Penisten


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Penisten Obituary
Robert Penisten

CHILLICOTHE - Robert O. Penisten, 81, of Chillicothe, died 12:05 am, Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at National Church Residences-Chillicothe, following a brief illness.

He was born January 11, 1938 in Chillicothe to the late Alva and Bessie Riehle Penisten. In 1957 he married Shirley Throckmorton, who died May 3, 1984. In 1985 he married Della A. Elliott, who died January 10, 2011. Survivors include three children, Tammy (David) Woods, Piketon, Doug (Robin) Penisten, Chillicothe, and Dan (Lee) Penisten, Houston, TX; two step-children, Margaret Clifton, with whom he lived, and Deborah (Roland) Lamontagne, both of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Tyler (Sasha) Hutton, Josh and Michael Clifton, Ryan (Amber) and Aaron "Woody" McCord, Brian Hoffman and Jamie Coates; and great-grandchildren, Hailei Avery-Clifton, Valerie and Walter Hutton, Hunter and Declan McCord. He was preceded in death by a step-son, Mike Hoffman; two sisters, Vergie Riley and Betty Birkhimer; and two brothers, Oscar and Ralph Penisten.

Mr. Penisten retired from DuPont as a Supervisor and was a member of Brookside Church. He was an electrician and a farmer as well. He enjoyed being outdoors and gardening.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Friday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Rev. Jack Norman officiating. Burial will follow in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00 - 1:00 Friday at Haller's. His online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haller Funeral Home
Download Now