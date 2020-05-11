|
|
Robert Proehl, Jr.
Kingston - Robert Proehl, Jr. 87, of Kingston, Ohio, died 8:03 a.m. Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born May 8, 1933, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Robert Sr. and Cora George Proehl. On December 21, 1956, he married the former Helen M. Hunt who died April 24, 2013.
Surviving are daughters, Robin Reissig and Teresa Trimble, both of Chillicothe; a son, Randy (Kimberly) Proehl, of Kingston; grandchildren, Tracy, Brian, Nate, Rachel (Steven), Corey, Heather (RJ); great grandchildren, Austin, Jordan, Tristen, Nolan, Cady and Robbie; a brother, Don (Barbara) Proehl; a sister, Maralyn Kight; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was predeceased by a sister, Peggy Olson, and Evelyn Sommers.
In 1994, Robert retired from Chilpaco where he had worked for 40 years. He served in the United States Army's 11th Airborne during the Korean War. Robert was a member of Community United Methodist Church, Hallsville and U.P.I.U. Local 988.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston with Jamie Jones officiating. Private visitation will be held for family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from May 11 to May 12, 2020