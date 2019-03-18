|
Robert S. "Bob" Seymour
Chillicothe - Robert S. "Bob" Seymour, 95, of Chillicothe, passed from this life Friday morning, March 15, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center. He was born January 24, 1924 in Chillicothe to the late Phillip Scott and Martha (Barnett) Seymour. On August 14, 1943, he married Patricia Kennison who preceded him in death on January 3, 1990.
Surviving are daughters; Patsy (Ron) Good, Colorado Springs, CO, and Margie Grimes, Naples, FL, one son; Scott (Cindy) Seymour, Chillicothe, grandchildren; Jennifer (Dominic) Gorra, Colorado Springs, CO, Jason Grimes, New York, NY, Josh (Ashley) Grimes, Naples, FL, Sarah Seymour, Thailand, and Jeffrey (Megan) Seymour, Omaha, NE, several great, and great-great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by sisters; Bessie, Della, Viola, Leona, Anabel, and Evelyn, a brother; Phillip, grandson; Rodney Skaggs, and a great grandson; Clay Seymour.
Mr. Seymour was a U.S. Army veteran, serving in WWII. Bob retired after 41 years of service as an electrician for Mead Paper. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, a member of the Senior Bowling League, and volunteered at the Pioneer School.
The family would like to thank Dr. John Seidensticker and Adena Hospice for their wonderful care they provided for their father.
Funeral services will be held 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME, with Chaplain Cathy Haddox officiating. A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. , Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Greenlawn Cemetery with military honors by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 until the hour of service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Adena Hospice, 2077 Western Ave., Chillicothe.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 18, 2019