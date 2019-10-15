|
Robert W. Ackley
Frankfort - Robert W. Ackley, 90, of Frankfort, died 4:46 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019 in Westmoreland Place following a brief illness.
He was born May 12, 1929, in Ross County, to the late Virgil and Hazel Greenlee Ackley. On March 18, 1947, he married the former Lucille W. France who died June 7, 2016.
Surviving are a daughter, Marilyn (Dennis) Garrison, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Dennis (Melinda) Garrison, Jr., Tammy (Danny) Newlun, Dave Ackley, Rob (Angie) Ackley, Cindy Ackley, Brandon Ackley, Randy (Bethany) Ackley, Jenni (Clay) Putnam; great grandchildren, Ashleigh Calu, Heather Ackley, Chase Ackley, Seth Garrison, Daniel Newlun II and Lorelai Ackley; sisters, Mary Heeg and Peggy Fulk, both of Springfield and Linda Ropp, of Urbana; brothers, Jim (Betty) Ackley and Terry Ackley, both of Frankfort; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companions, his dogs, Rosie and Little B. He was predeceased by sons, Randall K. Ackley and David W. Ackley and 10 brothers and sisters.
Bob was a member of Kingdom Hall Jehovah's Witnesses, Chillicothe. He was a graduate of Frankfort High School and loved to garden, cook and being outdoors. Bob had a sense of humor that will long be remembered by those who loved him. He enjoyed working on classic cars especially Monte Carlos. Above all, Bob was a devoted husband, father and grandfather and cherished his family. He will be dearly missed.
In keeping with his wishes, Bob will be cremated. A private burial of his cremains will be held in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019