Robert W. Ortman
Robert W. Ortman born May 9th, 1939 went to join his heavenly father on November 24th, 2020. A strong and dedicated Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Friend, Bob passed peacefully in the nights after his struggle with Dementia and a recent bought of pneumonia. Bob survived battles with Cancer in 1996 and 1998 living cancer free for over 20 years.
Born to Donald and Henrietta Ortman, in Chillicothe Ohio, Bob was the first in his family to graduate from College. Bob attended Chillicothe High School graduating in 1957 and graduated from Ohio University as a Bobcat and a Civil Engineer in 1961 (Athens, Ohio). Bob's professional Career began and ended with Columbia Gas of Ohio; beginning immediately out of college and retiring in 1996. During his 35 years career he served as a surveyor, managed the Central Ohio office and retired as the District Service Supervisor all reporting to the Goodale office less than 5 miles from his home in Grandview Heights. A resident of Grandview for over 55 years, he raised his two boys (Scott and Jeff) with his wife Janet. Bob was a member of Lane Avenue Baptist and Crossing Community Churches providing support to the church leaders and congregation with his behind the scenes activities. He volunteered in his community and participated in his son's activities including Indian Guides, RA's, and coaching innumerable sporting teams for his boys and their friends. Bob enjoyed all activities outdoors including hunting, fishing, camping, hiking bike riding, and golf; these activities were always improved when they included his family.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents Donald and Henrietta, his sister Margaret, and his infant brother Donnie. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Janet Grace (Brown); His sons Michael Scott (Carol), Robert Jeffrey (Erin); Grandchildren Matt McCune (Diane Menashe), Katie Bacher (Josh), Jessica (Niki Carson), Michael (Dianna), Thomas (Ashlee), Sarah, and David; Great -Grandchildren Elijah Ortman (Michael and Dianna), and Bailey Bacher (Katie and Josh); and many other close friends and family member.
Calling hours will be held at Crossing Community Church, 4770 Britton Parkway, Hilliard, OH 43026 on Sunday November 29th from 4:30 until 6:30 PM. Social distancing and masks will be required.
Instead of flowers, you can honor Bob's memory with a contribution to Crossing Community Church (online at crossingcommunity.org
) and by keeping smile on your face, a song in your heart, and not taking any wooden nickels.
