Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Robert W. Poole


1938 - 2019
Robert W. Poole Obituary
Robert W. Poole

Chillicothe - Robert W. Poole, 81, of Chillicothe, died 10:13 a.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 in the Adena Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

He was born February 3, 1938, in Ross County, to the late Howard and Gladys Burt Poole. On June 3, 1961, he married the former Luana M. Brown who died November 24, 1994.

Surviving are sons, David (Jennifer) Poole, of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Mark (Michelle) Poole, of Chillicothe; sisters, Linda Search and Ruth Montgomery, both of Chillicothe; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Poole, of Chillicothe; several nieces and nephews; his faithful companions, his cat, Buffy, his granddog, Sebastian, and the neighborhood dogs, Josie, Luna and Colt. He was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Poole.

Bob was a 1956 graduate of Southeastern High School. He was a United States Marine Corps Veteran. Bob retired from RCA in Circleville in 1999.

Family and friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019. A private military graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
