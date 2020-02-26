|
Roberta L. Richards
Chillicothe - Roberta L. Richards, 80, of Chillicothe, passed away 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Westmoreland Place Nursing Home following a short illness.
She was born April 7, 1939 in Ross County to the late Harry and Pauline Penwell Raypole. On July 31, 1965 she married Clarence T. Richards who survives.
Also surviving are a son, Mark T. Brown, of Priest River, Idaho; grandchildren, Virginia L. Brown, Teri L. Brown and Jaymie M. Buchanan, all of Chillicothe. She was predeceased by a son, David M. (Margaret Ann) Brown, of Valley, WA; sisters, Wanda Elder and Barbara Hamblin and a brother, Harry Raypole Jr. and several nieces and nephews.
Roberta was an office clerk for the former US Shoe Company.
Private entombment will be at the convenience of the family Tuesday, March 2, 2020 in Grandview Mausoleum. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020