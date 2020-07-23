Roberta "Bobbie" Schumann
CHILLICOTHE - Roberta "Bobbie" Marie Schumann, 89, of Chillicothe, OH, passed away on July 20, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center.
She was born April 17, 1931, in Chillicothe, to the late Robert Fredrick Schumann and Pauline (Betz) Schumann. She never married and loved spending time with her family and friends.
Surviving are her two sisters Ruth McCloskey and Mary (Harold "Pete") Strawser, of Myrtle Beach, SC; three brothers, Michael (Cheryl) Schumann, of The Villages, FL, Martin "Tony" (Charlotte) Schumann, of Ft. Myers, FL, and Bernard (Denise) Schumann, of Chillicothe; two sisters-in-law, Lola Schumann, of Chillicothe, and Mary Lou Schumann, of Hilliard, OH; numerous nieces, nephews; great-nieces and nephews, and one very special great-nephew, Austin Valentine, who was her boy. Bobbie was preceded in death by two brothers, Frederick Schumann, and Paul Joseph Schumann; a nephew, Douglas Schumann; and a brother-in-law, Ronald "Shorty" McCloskey. She had several close friends who proceeded her in death, Dolores Fry, Ms. Dennis, and Lois Dyer, who she loved dearly.
Bobbie was a graduate of Chillicothe High School class of 1949. After school she worked at Mead Paper Company for 42 years. She was a member of St. Peter Church.
Bobbie was very special to her family. She will forever be remembered for the way she could make us laugh. She never backed down in an argument and always did things her way. She spoiled her nieces and nephews and at times was more like a grandma than an aunt. She will be greatly missed, but her strong will, dedication to family and friends, and her work ethic will live on in all of us.
Thank you to the wonderful staff at Adena who took such loving care of Bobbie and for giving our family the reassurance we needed on several occasions. You will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at St. Peter Church, Rev. Brian Beal, Celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Margaret Cemetery. Calling hours will not be observed. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
