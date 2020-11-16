1/1
Robin L. Moss
1957 - 2020
Robin L. Moss

Chillicothe - Robin Louise Moss, 63 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Tuesday, Nov.10, 2020 in Heartland of Chillicothe after a long battle with illness. Sher was born Feb. 7, 1957 in Ross County, the daughter of Thomas and Peggy (Cray) Moss.

Surviving are her mother, Peggy Moss; her children, Alisha Moss, Jamie Moss and Unique Tyler, all of Chillicothe; her grandchildren, Shailen and Gage Miller, Levi Moss, Clay and Aiden Hopper, Akeelius Ward and Symphony Pimento; her sister, Darlene Moss, Venice, FL; and her brother, Mark (Jane) Moss, Chillicothe. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Moss.

Robin retired from the Chillicothe Walmart after 17 years of service, working mostly at the Courtesy Desk. She liked her job and made many close friends with fellow employees and customers. She was a 1976 graduate of Unioto High School and attended Pickaway-Ross JVS.

She will be greatly missed; we hope to see her again in the resurrection.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 in St. Margaret's Cemetery with Rev. Jeremy Schinkle officiating. In consideration of the family, social distancing and the wearing of masks is requested.

The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Her memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home - Chillicothe
77 East Fifth Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
740-775-2800
November 12, 2020
Robin is a kind nd caring lady! I enjoyed talking with her every chance I got. She will be sadly missed, and fondly remembered
Monique Blazer
