Robin Price
Chillicothe - Robin Ann Price, 55, of Chillicothe, died December 4, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness.
She was born August 27, 1965 in Chillicothe to Albert F. and Irene Montgomery Price Sr. In addition to her mother, survivors include four siblings, Rhonda (Robert) Lurty, Albert "Tiny" (Belinda) Price, Susan Claytor, and Brian (Heidi) Price, all of Chillicothe; five nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Price Sr.
Robin retired from YSK and took great pleasure in spoiling her nieces and nephews, and spending time with her YSK friends. She was a avid Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeye fan.
Public graveside services will be held 12:00 pm Wednesday in Greenlawn Cemetery, Rev. Mitch Salyers officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private funeral service at their convenience. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
.