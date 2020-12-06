1/1
Robin Price
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robin Price

Chillicothe - Robin Ann Price, 55, of Chillicothe, died December 4, 2020, at her home, following an extended illness.

She was born August 27, 1965 in Chillicothe to Albert F. and Irene Montgomery Price Sr. In addition to her mother, survivors include four siblings, Rhonda (Robert) Lurty, Albert "Tiny" (Belinda) Price, Susan Claytor, and Brian (Heidi) Price, all of Chillicothe; five nieces and nephews; and numerous great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Price Sr.

Robin retired from YSK and took great pleasure in spoiling her nieces and nephews, and spending time with her YSK friends. She was a avid Cincinnati Reds, Ohio State Buckeye fan.

Public graveside services will be held 12:00 pm Wednesday in Greenlawn Cemetery, Rev. Mitch Salyers officiating. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold a private funeral service at their convenience. Her online memorial register is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Haller Funeral Home
1661 Western Ave
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 702-2149
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Haller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved