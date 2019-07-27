|
|
Rodney A. Tarlton
Grove City - Rodney A. Tarlton, 66, of Grove City, passed away 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at his residence.
He was born March 18, 1953, in Chillicothe to Warren and Flora Butterbaugh Tarlton.
Surviving are three children, Warren A. (Kerrey) Tarlton, of Salem, CT, Shane Tarlton, of Chillicothe and Tara D. Tarlton and companion, Marc Travis, of Columbus; a grandson, Banastre Tarlton and a granddaughter, Laikin Tarlton; companion, Cherie Lewis, of Columbus; a brother Richard Tarlton, of Logan; sisters, Rosie (Tom) Lemaster, of Londonderry, Robin (Forest) McCloud, of Chillicothe, Connie (Jack) Vargo, of Logan and Rachel (John) Tarlton-Soards. He was predeceased by his father, Warren; a daughter, Tamara Tarlton and a brother, Russell Tarlton.
Rodney retired from Mid-Ohio Products Inc. where he worked as a machinist.
Funeral services will be held 3:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Dr. William R. Nirote officiating. Burial will follow in Londonderry Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 3 pm. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McClain H.S. Scholarship Fund c/o Rodney Allen Tarlton, 200 N. High St., Greenfield, OH 45123.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on July 27, 2019