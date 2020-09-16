1/1
Rodney Gragg

Rodney Gragg

Bainbridge - Rodney R. Gragg, 62, of Bainbridge, died at 1:28pm September 14, 2020, at his residence following an extended illness.

He was born March 26, 1958, in Ross County to Billy F. and Phyllis J. (Kellough) Gragg. On December 7, 1979, he married the former Dawna G. Hardbarger, who survives.

Also surviving are their children: Sasha (Jason) Cooper and John (Ashley) Gragg, all of Bainbridge; his mother, Phyllis Gragg, Chillicothe; grandchildren: Jacob, Austin, Kylie, Jace, and Easton Cooper, Marissa Neff and Jeremiah Gragg; his brother Marty (Sue) Gragg; sisters-in-law: Darlene (Chuck) Coterel, Ava Hardbarger, Diane (John) Buskirk, Deborah Heidell, Margaret Hardbarger and Cathy Leeson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his father.

Rodney was a member of Huntington Chapel Church and worked as a bridge builder for Ratzlaff Construction Co. He enjoyed collecting Indian artifacts, hunting arrowheads and watching old western movies. However, he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandkids.

The family will receive friends from 3-5pm Sunday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His funeral will be held at 1pm Monday, September 21, at Huntington Chapel Church, 980 Windy Ridge Rd., Chillicothe, with Pastors Roger Weaks, Rich Cottrill and Marlin Kellough officiating. Burial will follow in Twin Twp. Cemetery. His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
