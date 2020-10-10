Roger A. Neff
Hamilton - Roger A. Neff, 64, of Hamilton, OH passed away at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
He was born March 12, 1956 in Chillicothe to the late Allen R. and Ruth A. Caldwell Neff. On February 16, 1995, he married the former Jean H. Montgomery
who survives.
Also surviving are children, Jennifer Jones, of Angola, IN, Josh (Christina) Gragg, of Wilmington, OH and Brandon (Jennifer) Cutler, of Waverly, OH; grandchildren, Noah Jones, Gavin Gragg, Ethan Biernat, Tyson, Emma and Brenna Cutler; a sister, Annette Neff, of Chillicothe, OH; a nephew, Pete (Brianna) Fink, of Chillicothe; two great nieces and a great nephew; four brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law. He was predeceased by a grandson, Devin Gragg and a sister, Arlene Fink.
Roger retired from C.S.X. R.R. where he worked for over 40 years. He attended Community Christian Church in Hamilton.
Roger was a remarkable person loved by those who knew him. In his walk of life, he touched many lives. His spirit lives on through is good deeds.
Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor and Friends, Randy Adams, Herb Day, and Bruce Hines. Burial will follow in Caldwell Cemetery. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME one hour prior to the service on Friday.
