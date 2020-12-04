Roger C. Jones
Chillicothe - Roger C. Jones, Jr., 31, of Chillicothe, died 6:34 p.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in the Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center following an extended illness.
He was born May 21, 1989, in Chillicothe, to Roger C. Sr. and Tammy McQuay Jones both whom survive of Chillicothe. On July 31, 2009, he married the former Shawna Mayo who survives.
In addition to his parents, surviving are a daughter, Aaralynn Jones, at home; brothers, George (Crystal) Jones and Clyde Jones; an uncle, Clyde McQuay; an aunt, Cindy McQuay, all of Chillicothe; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Donna Young; an uncle, Leslie McQuay; and an aunt, Sheila McQuay.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, private calling hours will be held for family. There will be no funeral services. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.
