Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
513-942-3293
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Webster Funeral Home
3080 Homeward Way
Fairfield, OH 45014
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
4631 Pleasant Avenue
Fairfield, OH
Roger Hartman
Roger E. Hartman

Roger E. Hartman


1948 - 2019
Roger E. Hartman Obituary
Roger E. Hartman

Hamilton - Roger E. Hartman age 70 of Hamilton passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born July 18, 1948 in Chillicothe, Ohio the son of Everett Hartman and the late Elizabeth (nee Fisher) Hartman.

Mr. Hartman was a veteran of the U. S. Navy, serving in Vietnam. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans. Mr. Hartman worked for several years for the Mead Corporation.

He is survived by his father; his wife Janet (nee Shell) Hartman; three children Jeff, Chad, and Andy Hartman; three step children Christina, Thomas, and Jimmy; several grandchildren; one sister Joyce Hartman (William) Babbitt, and two brothers Mark (Sandy) Hartman and Philip Hartman. He was also preceded in death by his son Brody Hartman.

Visitation 6-8 PM Tuesday at The Webster Funeral Home, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4631 Pleasant Avenue, Fairfield. Burial to follow with full military honors in Rose Hill Burial Park.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019
