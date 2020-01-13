|
Roger E. Rittinger
Chillicothe - Roger Eugene Rittinger, 91 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born Jan. 4, 1929 in Highland County, the son of Donald W. and Georgia W. (McNeal) Rittinger. On June 9, 1951 he married Mamie Francis who preceded him in death Aug. 4, 1984.
Surviving is his daughter, Mindy (John, II) Hartmus, Frankfort; his son, Keith (Bonita "Bunny") Rittinger, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Jason (Denielle) Rittinger, John (Stephanie) Hartmus, III and Jennifer (Greg) Leasure; his great-grandchildren, Jaiden Rittinger, Cambriana Rittinger, Isabella Hartmus and Levi Leasure; and his longtime companion, Regina Breiel, Chillicothe. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Roger L. Rittinger.
Gene was a technician with the Chillicothe Telephone Co. for 35 years, retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 52, the Sons of the American Revolution and a former member of the Chillicothe Exchange Club. He was a longtime Booster Club member and an avid fan of the Chillicothe Paints, he enjoyed model railroading and will be remembered as devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
The family wishes to thank his caregivers and the Adena Hospice for their care and compassion during Gene's illness.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 in the FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Ryan Bash officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10:00 am until the hour of service on Thursday. Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Adena Hospice.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020