Roger Kitchen Jr.


1964 - 2020
Roger Kitchen Jr. Obituary
Roger Kitchen Jr.

Waverly - Roger L. Kitchen Jr., 56, of Beatty Road, Waverly, Ohio, passed 8:59 p.m. Saturday, April 25, 2020 at his home.

Roger was born January 10, 1964 in Chillicothe, Ohio, the son of the late Roger L. Kitchen Sr. and Nancy Anne (Sword) Hice of Chillicothe, Ohio who survives. On May 5, 1983, he was united in marriage to Sheila Maxine (Grooms) Kitchen who preceded him in death January 5, 2015.

Surviving are a brother, Scott Kitchen and wife Nancy of Portsmouth, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, wife, stepfather, David Hice, and aunt, Edie Ryan.

Roger was a laborer for a steel corporation.

Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family.

www.boyerfuneral.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020
