|
|
Roger Kutscher
Chillicothe - Roger F. Kutscher, 84, died peacefully at his residence at 5:15pm November 7, 2019, following an extended illness.
He was born August 2, 1935, in Dayton, OH to the late Emil F. and Mildred A. (Seebach) Kutscher. On November 11, 1998, he married the former "Shally" Du Xiao Hong, who survives.
Also surviving are his son Kevin Kutscher, of Allegan, MI; and granddaughters Nicole and Jenna Kutscher. He was predeceased by his parents, a son Brian Kutscher, and a brother Theodore Kutscher.
Roger, baptized at St. Paul Lutheran Church, was a 1953 graduate of Patterson Vocational School (Dayton) and then completed his studies in 1956 at the University of Dayton. He worked for Mead Paper Corp. and later Sonoco Paper Products, retiring in 1998. He has attended Calvary Lutheran Church and Trinity United Methodist Church. He was a devoted member of the Chillicothe Evening Lion's Club and always enjoyed working the fish fry and the booth at the county fair. Roger was an avid fan of the Goosetown Astonishers and loved to travel the world with Shally, visiting over 60 countries.
His funeral service will be held at 11am Tuesday, November 12, at the Calvary Lutheran Church, 74 W. Main St., with Pastor Tom Pairan officiating. Graveside services will follow at 2pm in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Friends may call from 10-11am Tuesday at the church.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019