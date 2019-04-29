|
Roger L. Detillion
Chillicothe - Roger L. Detillion, 71 of Chillicothe passed from this life on Friday evening, April 26, 2019 at his residence following an extended illness. He was born June 4, 1947 in Chillicothe, the son of Glen and Helen (Dunham) Detillian. On October 20, 1984 he married Judy Beavers.
Surviving is his wife of 34 years, Judy Detillion; daughters, Crystal (David) Hill, Chillicothe and Juliana Hurles, Frankfort; sons, Roger Glen Detillion, Chillicothe and Jason (Debi) Hurles, Elizabeth City, NC; 8 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Sally (Mike) Hankins, Circleville and his faithful canine companion, Bangee. His parents and a granddaughter, Michaela Hurles preceded him in death.
Roger was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving during the Vietnam War. He was an employee of the Chillicothe Veterans Affairs Medical Center with 25 years of service. He served for many years as a member of the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard and was a member of American Legion Post 62, VFW Post 108 and AMVETS Post 61. Roger enjoyed camping and cooking.
A Celebration of Roger's Life will be held at the discretion of the family. Calling hours will not be observed. The FAWCETT OLIVER GLASS AND PALMER FUNERAL HOME are honored to serve the family. His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Apr. 29, 2019