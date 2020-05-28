Roger L. Taylor Jr.
1975 - 2020
Chillicothe - Roger L. Taylor Jr., 44, of Chillicothe, passed away from this life on May 26, 2020 to ride forever in heaven.

He was born June 7, 1975, in Chillicothe to Roger L. Sr. and Morgan E. Howard Taylor.

Surviving are his mother, Morgan, of Logan; children, Ciara Elizabeth Taylor and McKynzi Elise Taylor, both at home, Darian (Taylor) Stacey, Michael Detty and Dylan Detty, all of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Aiken, C.J., Holden and Lennox; many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousin; sisters, Laura J. Kelly, of Greenup, KY and Lisa (Jerry Crowell) Taylor, of Logan, OH; his fiancée, Deanna L. Detty. He was predeceased by his father, Roger L. Taylor Sr. and a brother, Brian A. Taylor.

Funeral service will be held 12 noon Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Dr. Tim Cline officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME 5-8 p.m. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Ware Funeral Home, 121 W. Second St., Chillicothe, OH 45601.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
JUN
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Ware Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

