Roger Leon Dyke
1946 - 2020
Roger Leon Dyke

St. Petersburg, FL - Roger Leon Dyke, 74, passed away peacefully on August 23, 2020. He was born on June 16, 1946, the son of the late Chester and Erma Dyke.

Roger is survived by this children, Lee Dyke (Tanya), Angie Stumbo (Fred Michael) and Todd Zahard; loving fiancé, Laura Crown; beloved dog, Nick; Grandchildren, Kyle Dyke and Tristian Stumbo; Brothers, Herb Dyke (Edna), Gene Dyke (Shelly); Sister, Janet Valentine (Stewart); Uncle, Paul Easterday; Nieces and Nephews, Michelle, Trina, Jason, Chris, Troy, Matt, Misty, Janie and numerous other special family members and friends whom he cherished.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by his Aunt Mary Easterday and Nephew Mark Ward.

Roger graduated from Teays Valley High School in 1966 and proudly served his county in the US Army. Drafted to the Army in 1966, he served in Vietnam from 1967-1968. He was a lifetime member of AMVETS and VFW. He retired from RCA of Circleville, Ohio.

The family plans to have a Memorial Service with full Military Honors at a later date.




Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
