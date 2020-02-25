Services
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
Ware Funeral Home - Chillicothe
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
Roger Neil Boggess

Roger Neil Boggess Obituary
Roger Neil Boggess

Springfield - Roger Neil Boggess, 85, died 5:50 p.m. Sunday, February 23, 2020 in Springfield Masonic Community, Springfield, Ohio, following an extended illness.

He was born January 4, 1935, in Ross County, Ohio, to the late Fred B. Utt and Nina Boggess. On February 4, 1953, he married the former Janet D. Hertenstein who survives.

Also surviving are a son, Gerald "Jerry" N. Boggess, of Jackson, OH, daughters, Jacquelyn D. Taylor, of Cape Coral, FL and Cynthia "Cindy" K. (Greg) Weaver, of Troy, OH; 3 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; sisters, Carolyn (Dick) Richter, of Chillicothe, Debra (Doug) Caplinger, of Chillicothe and Marsha K. Whetstone, of Dublin, OH; several nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Billie Hertenstein, of Londonderry. He was predeceased by his parents, whom raised him, Stanley and Nina Whetstone.

Roger was a lifelong milkman and proprietor for R and J Dairy Foods Inc in Jackson Ohio. He was a member of the Tabernacle Baptist Church, Portland Masonic Lodge #366 F&AM in Oak Hill, the B.P.O.E. in Jackson, the Moose, VFW, AMVETS and American Legion. Roger was a 1952 graduate of Chillicothe High School and was an avid fisherman.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Chris Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery. A private visitation will be held for family.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
