Roger Shoemaker
CHILLICOTHE - Roger Ray Shoemaker, 84, of Chillicothe, died 6:58 pm, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following an extended illness.
He was born March 15, 1935 in Ross Co. to the late Hester and Ruth Cooper Shoemaker. On September 20, 1956 he married Gwendolyn Fay Park Shoemaker, who survives. Also surviving are two children, Bradley (Marcia) Shoemaker, Cincinnati, and Cynthia (Doug) Harmeyer, Chillicothe; grandchildren, Nicholas (Carly), Matthew (Courtney), Mark, and Natalie Shoemaker, and Dustin (Morgan) Harmeyer; five great-grandchildren, Elliot, William, Gabriel, Samuel and Vivian Shoemaker, with another on the way; a sister, Regina Bethel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Mary Margaret (Dave) Ridderheim, Ray (Chloann) Park and Elizabeth Crawford; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two siblings, Roseann Weatherhead and Richard Shoemaker; and six brothers and sisters-in-law, Katheryn Riley, Paul, Melvin, Roger, Richard and Warren Park.
Mr. Shoemaker retired from Mead Paper, was a US Navy veteran, and a member of the Andersonville Methodist Church. He was quite an outdoors-man, enjoying hunting, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He was also a talented woodcraftsman.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm Tuesday at the Haller Funeral Home & Crematory, Pastor Dennis R. Ray officiating. Military graveside services, conducted by the Ross Co. Veterans Honor Guard, will follow in Twin Township Cemetery. Friends may call 11:00-1:00 Tuesday at Haller's. Memorial contributions may be made to the . His online memorial register and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020