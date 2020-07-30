Roger "Gabby" Smith



Williamsburg - Roger Alan "Gabby" Smith, 67, of Williamsburg, Ohio formerly of Waverly, Ohio passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at his home. He was born January 19, 1953 in Chillicothe, Ohio to the late Homer Dale Smith and Viola Mae Beeman Smith. On August 18, 1973 he was united in marriage to Nancy Brewster Smith who survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Mandy (Troy) Ervin of Williamsburg and Becky (Walt) Junewick of Cincinnati, Ohio; brothers, Dale (Kay) Smith and Jerry (Phyllis) Smith; a sister, Teresa (Bruce) Caldwell; grandchildren, Katie, Alex, Bella, Baylee, Carolina and Evie; mother-in-law, Yvonne Brewster, brothers-in-law, David (Cathy) Brewster, Bob (Angie) Brewster and Joe (Darlene) Brewster and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Gabby was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Ralph "Sonny" Brewster.



Gabby was born and raised on the west end of Pike County in Latham, Ohio and attended Western High School, where he was a great student athlete. After high school he attended Lander College. Gabby has had his basketball jersey retired and is in the hall of fame in both his high school and his college.



In 1973 he married his best friend Nancy Brewster. He spent the next 17 years as teacher, coach, and principal. He was passionate about educating and helping young people. In 1992 he became a State Farm Insurance agent and continued to contribute to the community that he loved in many ways.



Gabby gave something to every person he met. He gave laughter, always ready with a good joke or anecdote. He gave people his loyalty. If he was your friend, he stood fiercely beside you through thick and thin and every up and down. And most of all, he gave love to every person he met. When Gabby loved you, he loved you hard and he loved you forever.



Family was always first in Gabby's life. He loved every one of them with fervor and intensity.



"Families are the compass that guides us, they are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter."- Brad Henry



Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at New Covenant Church of Christ in Christian Union from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will promptly start at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Troy Ervin officiating. A private burial will be held at Mt. Zion Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Gabby Smith Educational development Fund sent to Western High School Alumni Association 7959 State Route 124, Latham Ohio 45646.



Arrangements are in the care of Botkin Hornback Funeral Home in Waverly.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store