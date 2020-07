Roman GerberRoman Gerber, 87, passed away on July 11, 2020 with his sons by his side. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. To view Roman's complete obituary or to leave a special memory or condolence please visit www.schoedinger.com . In lieu of flowers donations in Roman's name may be made to Lifecare Alliance or the Worthington Presbyterian Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to THE SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL.