Ron A. Williams
Bloomington, IN - Ron A. Williams, 76, of Bloomington, IN passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019. He was born August 25, 1942 in Pike County, Ohio the son of the late Harold Lee Williams, Sr. and Evelyn Louise Williams. Ron was a member of Second Baptist Church. He served his church as a Deacon and as a member of the Men's Fellowship. He enjoyed bowling, carpentry, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends; especially his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed. Ron is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Christina Rosetta Williams; his three daughters, Christina Dawn Williams and her husband Charles Smiley, Charry A. Chadwick and her husband Peter, and Michelle Lee Callahan and her husband John; a sister, Rosemarie Williams; three granddaughters, Aliya Barnickle and her husband Todd, Layla Callahan, and Mya Callahan; two great-grandsons, Joshua and Matthew Barnickle; and several nieces, nephews, and beloved family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Harold Lee Williams, Jr. and Robert "Bobby" Louis Williams; and three sisters, Edna Louise Brown, Dorothy Jean Ram, and Sheila Mae Williams. Funeral services to celebrate his life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Day & Deremiah-Frye Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Dr. Bruce R. Rose. Visitation will be held prior to the service at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Sunday, March 31, 2019 at Eden Baptist Cemetery in Waverly, Ohio. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.DayDeremiahFrye.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 28, 2019