Ronald A. "Ronny" Petre
Frankfort - Ronald Allen "Ronny" Petre. 23. of Frankfort, passed from this life to Glory on Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 at home. His unexpected death was due to probable heart complications. Ronny was born to Ivan and Lillian Witmer Petre on December 8, 1996 in Sparta, TN. He spent most of his life in Nicaragua and Honduras with his family as missionaries. In 2011, he was injured in an accident and lost the use of his legs.
He is survived by his parents, three brothers and seven sisters plus a large extended family. For the past year and a half he lived with his sister and family, Jerald and Janice Troyer of Frankfort. Most knew him as the friendly cashier at The Old Home Place.
He was a member of the Little Creek Mennonite Church at 3491 Little Creek Road in Frankfort, OH. Calling hours will be there on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral service will be held at the church on Thursday, March 19 at 10 a.m. with burial following at the church cemetery.
The EBRIGHT FUNERAL HOME, Frankfort is assisting the family and Ronny's online register book can be signed by those who wish at www.ebrightfuneralhome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020