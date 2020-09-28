Ronald Cousins, Sr.
Chillicothe - Ronald Wilson Cousins, Sr., 88, of Chillicothe, passed away Friday evening, September 25, 2020 at the Valley View Care Center in Frankfort, following an extended illness.
He was born November 21, 1931 in Chillicothe, son of the late George E. and Tula Mae (Netter) Cousins. On April 6, 1953, he married Lovada Fern (Austin) Cousins, and together they shared over 67 years of marriage.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ronda Carter, of Columbus, and his son, Ronald Cousins, of Chillicothe; a granddaughter Brooklynn (Terell) Carter-Davis, bonus granddaughters Melika Bowen, and Monaja Netter; three great-grandchildren, Abeni, Rain, and Gavyn Davis; his siblings, Mike (Crystal) Cousins, Kathy (Charlie) Sims, Victor Cousins, and Larry (Maryland) Cousins; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, George, Skip, and Doug Cousins; and his son-in-law, John H. Carter Jr.
Ron was a graduate of the Chillicothe High School, class of 1951 where he excelled in sports. After high-school, he enlisted in the United States Army where he served honorably during the Korean Conflict as a paratrooper until 1953. Upon his return home, he married the love of his life Lovada, and began raising their family.
Ron began his career at the Mead Paper Company in Chillicothe, and with hard work, he advanced to the position of supervisor. When he retired in 1992, the avid athlete discovered a love for golf. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, and loved singing in the Community Group. He was great at many things, and was the definition of a "natural". He will be greatly missed.
Services will be held at 1:00PM, October 2, 2020, at Haller Funeral Home, Reverend Eric C. Carson officiating. Military graveside honors conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may join the family for a visitation from 11:00 AM until the time of the service.
