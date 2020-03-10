Services
Ronald E. Cockrell


1937 - 2020
Ronald E. Cockrell Obituary
Ronald E. Cockrell

Piketon - Ronald E. Cockrell, 82, of Piketon, passed away 3:44 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Piketon Nursing Home.

He was born November 18, 1937, in Ross County to the late Richard R. and Irene M. Bowles Cockrell. He was married to the former Linda Strawser who preceded him in death.

Surviving a brother, Richard A. (Sharon) Cockrell and a sister, Shirley (John) Wise, both of Chillicothe; nephews, Kevin (Beth) Wise, Glenn (Glenda) Gibson, Andrew (Chris) Gibson, Jr. and Jason (Nina) Cockrell. He was predeceased by a sister, Jo Anne Gibson.

Ronald was a retired groundskeeper.

The family would like to thank Piketon Nursing Home staff for the care and kindness he received.

Private service and burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Published in the Chillicothe Gazette from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
