Ronald E. Ross
Ronald E. Ross

Chillicothe - Ronald E. Ross, 78, of Chillicothe, passed away at 12:57 p.m. Monday, November, 9, 2020 at Adena Regional Medical Center.

He was born December 14, 1941, in Columbus, OH to Mary Brown.

Surviving are children, Roni Lynn (Bob) McFerren, Warren (Jodie) Jordan, Lori (Toni) Jordan, Rhonda (Bill) Lott, Jodi (Brian) Bowen, and Jawnie (Armando) DiBernardo; grand and great grandchildren; a sister, Ruth Ann (Johnny). He was predeceased by his mother, Mary McDill and father, Leroy Ross.

Ronald was a retired truck driver for Martin Brower and was a U.S. Vietnam Army veteran.

Private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Greenlawn Cemetery, Frankfort, OH. Arrangements are under the direction of the WARE FUNERAL HOME.

You may sign his online register at www.warefh.com






Published in Chillicothe Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ware Funeral Home
121 West Second Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
(740) 773-2134
