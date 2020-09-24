Ronald Eugene Wilson
Chillicothe - Ronald E. Wilson, 66, of Chillicothe passed away September 23, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born August 11, 1954, in Chillicothe to the late David W. and Norma Jean King Wilson. He was married to the former Lucinda Hurley who preceded him in death on November 13, 2012.
Surviving are children, Ronald (Samantha) Wilson Jr., of Frankfort, Lacey Jo (Dean) Hardin, of Bainbridge, Shanon Stewart, of Bourneville, Larry (Grace) Murray, DJ (Marsha) Murray and Shawn Murray; 21 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren; a brother, Gary Wilson, of Bainbridge. He was predeceased by brothers, Rick, Randy, and Ryan Wilson.
Ronald was a U.S. Marine Corp veteran and attended Denver Chapel Church.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, September 28, 2020 in the WARE FUNERAL HOME with. Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 11 a.m. until time of service on Monday.
