Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ronald Gunter Obituary
Ronald Gunter

Chillicothe - Ronald H. Gunter, 83, of Chillicothe, died at 2:00am Monday, March 18, 2019, at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital following a courageous battle with Lewy Body Dementia.

He was born January 25, 1936, in Benton, Iowa, to the late Philip E. and Melba L. (Haviland) Gunter, and grew up in Rockford, IL. He served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1954 -1956. On July 9, 1955, he married the former Nancy R. Crowe, who preceded him death on October 27, 1993. He was also preceded in death by his companion Jan McConnell.

Ron is survived by his son: Mark (Julie) Gunter, Portsmouth, VA; daughters: Jana (Sam) Eldridge, Circleville, and Linda (Doug) Valentine, Chillicothe; grandchildren: Michelle Conkel, Nichole (Jeremy) Wesner, Jeremy (Chelsea) Gunter, Stephanie Gunter, Ryan Valentine (fiancé Nikki Huber), Kaylee Valentine, Brooke Gunter and Connor Valentine; and great-grandchildren: Brooklynn, Cameron, Jamie, Carolina, Madalyn and Sophia.

Ron was a licensed insurance agent and operated an Allstate Agency for many years. He retired primarily to spend more time bicycling, especially with the Duffy brothers. He also enjoyed kayaking, had served as a volunteer firefighter/EMT for Scioto Twp. and was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Winchester Trails for their loving care and support.

The family will receive friends from 5-7pm Thursday at Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. Military graveside committal will be scheduled at the convenience of the family in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. His online guestbook and video tribute is available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com
Published in the Chillicothe Gazette on Mar. 20, 2019
